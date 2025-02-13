Brighton Science Olympiad Team Excels at Invitational

February 13, 2025

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton High School Varsity Science Olympiad team deserves kudos for its performance at a recent competition in which it garnered runner-up honors. The team is coached by Shannan Pereira, who is an engineer by trade.



At the Eagle Invitational in Frankenmuth last weekend, Okemos High School, near Lansing, placed first, and Brighton finished second. Allendale - where Grand Valley State University is located - finished in third, behind Brighton.



The Brighton students competed particularly well in the areas of entomology, experimental design, forensics, fossils, robot tour, tower and microbe mission - garnering first, second, or third place in each event.



Coach Pereira says the team members deserve praise for sacrificing much of their personal time to be in Science Olympiad, since it involves a huge commitment. She said, quote, "Leading up to competitions, they all work together and push each other to be better. I am so proud of all of them, choosing to spend their free time studying, learning, building, and engineering. They are a wonderful group, and they do a great job representing Brighton Area Schools."



The Brighton High School contingent’s next competition is this weekend at the University of Michigan against 60 teams from several states: Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. Scranton Middle School’s Science Olympiad team will also compete in the Ann Arbor event.





Members of the Brighton High School Varsity Science Olympiad Team:

Andrea Bachelor

Abby Brown

Max Catignani

Sebastian Cosma

Grace Davis

Lydia Fabry

Lindsey Gowin

Laura Hatfield

Chris Kafkakis

Nicholas Kafkakis

Ryan Michaels

Ava Petcavage

Sutton Rose

Celora Walker

Aly Young





Members of the other two Brighton High School Teams (JV and freshman):

Olivia Babas

Grant Barranger

Dan Beldin

Jaxson Bradley

Liz Brown

Ian Bunge

Daniel Gotwals

Hannah Heckel

Holly Heckel

Frank Koss

Alana Mullett

Elise O'Brien

Aidan Penley

Atlas Reynolds

Jack Risner

Emerson Summers

Lily Tierney

Elizabeth Walters-Ricketts

Leah Wyderko

Zach Wyderko