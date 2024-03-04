Disney High School Musical to Open This Weekend at Brighton High School

March 4, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



It won’t be long before the curtain goes up on Disney’s High School Musical - the 2024 production by the Brighton High School Musical Theater.



In its simplest terms, High School Musical is exactly what the name implies - a musical put on by an American high school. It will take place from March 8th-17th at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts.



Again this year, BHS Music and Choir Director Phil Johnson is the musical director and orchestra conductor, which he has been doing at Brighton for 12 years. His co-directors include Sonja Marquis, acting director; Michelle Holowicki and Bella Rabold, choreography directors; Josh Holowicki, in charge of lighting and scenic design; and Kristine Stuenkel, producer, costume, hair, and makeup artist.



In the plot, Troy Bolton, the star athlete at a small-town high school, falls for nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez at a holiday karaoke party. In the Brighton show, the role of Troy is played by Tyler Atkin and the part of Gabriella Montez is played by Maddie McKeown. When Troy and Gabriella return to campus, they audition for the upcoming school musical, but the jealous Sharpay Evans, portrayed by Katie Fowler, conspires to squelch their chances. The two must struggle to make it to auditions while also meeting their existing obligations to the basketball team and the academic decathlon. According to Johnson, “(Troy and Gabriella) create a change at their school, making it cool to go outside of the social boundaries that a high school can place on you."



Auditions for the show were held in November and they have been rehearsing for nearly four months. Johnson says the reason why they chose High School Musical for this year’s production is, in his words, "The music is catchy and has great hooks, the choreography is amazing, and the characters really give the students an opportunity to explore.”



Six years ago “Honeymoon in Vegas” was ajudged the “Best Musical” by a high school troupe, winning the Suttons Foster Award, in which the nominees are reviewed and graded by a panel of judges. And in 2022, The Wizard of Oz won the award for the best set design.



Johnson gives credit to the cast who comprise the heart and soul of the show, saying they, again quoting, “are our most precious resource…They have talent, a work ethic, and bring a joy to this program that makes us all want to be here. They are the reason these shows are so spectacular.”



Johnson also gives kudos to the parent volunteers for their help in putting on the show, saying, “We have an amazing group of parent volunteers who take on tasks that vary from set building to hospitality and everything in between. They take so much stress off our shoulders and bring so much fun and creativity to the experience.”



Stuenkel says they are hoping for a sellout, and she recommends that people who plan on attending not wait any longer to get their tickets. Just go to brightonmusical.com for more information. Show dates and times:



OPENING NIGHT: FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH @ 7:00 PM



SATURDAY, MARCH 9TH @ 7:00 PM (REGULAR + GALA NIGHT SEATING)



SUNDAY, MARCH 10TH @ 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM



FRIDAY, MARCH 15TH @ 7:00 PM



SATURDAY, MARCH 16TH @ 7:00 PM



SUNDAY, MARCH 17TH @ 1:00 PM