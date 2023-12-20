Brighton High School Grad To Perform National Anthem At NFL Game

December 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Livingston County native will be performing the national anthem at an NFL game in the new year.



Brighton High School and University of Michigan alumnus Jeff Walker has been invited to be the soloist performing the National Anthem at the New York Jets versus the New England Patriots football game.



The NFL television schedule has not yet been finalized but the game will take place on either January 6th or 7th.



Walker is a 2013 Brighton High School graduate. He earned his BS in Industrial and Operations Engineering in 2017 and his MS in Sports Management in 2019 from the University of Michigan.



Walker is a frequent performer of the National Anthem at University of Michigan sporting events, including the 2022 UM vs. Penn State hockey game, the 2018 UM vs UNC men’s basketball game, and other competitions when in town. Walker was a 7-year member of the University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club.



Walker currently is a Member Services Coordinator with Kraft Sports and Entertainment in Foxborough, MA.