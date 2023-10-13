Brighton High School Homecoming Parade Tonight

October 13, 2023

The Brighton High School Homecoming Parade is tonight.



However due to the ongoing Streetscape Project, the parade route will be a little different.



The parade steps off at 6pm from the BECC building located at 125 S. Church Street. It will proceed down Main Street, across Grand River, and down to Hyne Street. The parade will then turn left on Hyne Street, and right on Washington Street to the High School.



The City says they want everyone to have a fun and safe experience at the parade, and they ask that people please do not stand in the roadway or within the construction area along and near the parade route.