Brighton High School Sets Graduation Ceremony Date For Class Of 2020

July 20, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



It may be a little later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, but graduation ceremonies for graduating Brighton High School seniors are now finalized.



Brighton High School Principal Gavin Johnson has been working diligently for the last four months to ensure that Brighton High School seniors will have formal graduation ceremonies despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted lives and activities since it began in March.



The commencement exercises Johnson, Board of Education and Brighton Area Schools’ administration have carefully planned will take place on Sat., Aug. 1, at the Brighton High School football field. In case of rain, the backup day will be Sunday, Aug. 2. The exercises will consist of five relatively short, tiered ceremonies arranged by alphabetical order into five groups, and will take place throughout the day. In Johnson’s words, “Many schools have simply cancelled the ceremony entirely, (but) that is not what I am about, nor what BAS is about.”



The Star Spangled Banner, along with a speech and a possible live performance will be a part of each ceremony, and the students' names will be read aloud. Ceremonies for the first group, consisting of students whose last names range from Abramson through DeLong inclusively, will take place at 9 a.m. The second group, composed of those whose surnames range from Deming through Ilacqua, will have their graduation ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Noon will be the starting time for ceremonies for group 3, consisting of those with last names from Imran through Morris; then at 1:30 for those whose surnames range from Moskowitz through Shipp-Clark. The last group - group 5 - consisting of students with names from Shook through Zultowski- will find themselves marching down the “aisle” at 3 p.m.



In all five ceremonies, students, parents, and/or guardians will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. However, graduates will be allowed to remove their masks when receiving their diplomas for photo opportunities. Johnson says only parents, step-parents or guardians will be allowed to attend the ceremonies and they will be seated in the bleacher area. The adults will be required to be listed in the student’s database in order to attend. Students will be required to wear cap and gown, with no decorations or political statements allowed.



Johnson says that one area where he is relaxing the rules is clothing underneath the caps and gowns. Due to the expected hot weather and the outdoor venue, appropriate shorts and informal footwear will be permitted. The actual diplomas will be withheld until they can be picked up in the locker room areas after the ceremonies. Students will gather in the overflow parking lot 15 minutes before each ceremony and parents and guardians will line up at the main gate for entry. Administration will be on hand to assist in lining up students, walking them in and escorting them out on the track in front of the home bleachers. Johnson says if everybody follows the rules, it’s sure to be a memorable day for graduating seniors and their families.





