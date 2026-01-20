Brighton High School Earns Silver Rating in Latest AP School Honor Roll

January 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We told you about Hartland High School earning AP School Honor Roll recognition, but it wasn't the only school within the WHMI listening area.



Both Brighton and Pinckney high schools also were named to the AP Honor Roll.



Brighton received an overall Silver rating, boosted by two Golds and a Silver among the three criteria used for scoring.



"We've expanding AP offerings in both English, as well as an AP Business and Personal Finance course within our Business and Marketing Department that we think is going to increase the number of students that have the ability to participate in some of these programs, and ultimately take these tests to try to earn credit," said Principal Matt Evans.



Evans told WHMI News the course work and the instruction students are receiving is preparing them to be successful on these tests and the college programs they're enrolling in.



"Yes, tests costs roughly $100 for students to take," he added. "But when you look at school, and the fact that credit hours are sometimes costing $500 and $600 apiece, this is a major saving for our students."



"It does give them a leg up, in terms of curriculum and the preparation for some of the programs they're entering at the next level."



Both Pinckney and Hartland earned Bronze in this year's AP School Honor Roll.



The Advanced Placement Program allows students in participating schools to have college-level courses. Depending on the college or university they choose to attend, high school students can earn advanced placement, college credit or both.



Each AP class ends with an exam, and according to the College Board website, “research indicates that students who score a 3 or higher on an AP Exam typically experience greater academic success in college.”



For a school to be recognized on the AP School Honor Roll in a given year, it must meet each of the following criteria for their students in the most recent graduating class:



College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least 1 AP Exam during high school.



College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least 1 AP Exam during high school.



College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort took 5 or more AP Exams during high school. At least 1 of those exams was taken in 9th or 10th grade, so that students are spreading their AP experience across grades rather than feeling disproportionate pressure in any single year.



More information is linked below.