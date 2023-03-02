Community Job Fair Next Week

An event next week aims to connect job seekers with various employment opportunities across Livingston County.



Brighton High School is hosting a Job Fair for all high school students and community members who are looking for employment in the area. It will take place on Monday from 6pm to 7:30pm at Brighton High School.



Brighton High School Principal Gavin Johnson teamed up with the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce to invite local businesses and organizations to host a table and advertise current and future employment opportunities. He noted a shortage of employees in certain areas and stressed that local businesses need local talent to stay local.



