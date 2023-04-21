BHS Baseball Team To Play At Comerica Park

April 21, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton High School baseball team will be playing at the home of the Detroit Tigers - cavernous Comerica Park - on May 6th at 4 p.m.



The Bulldogs are having a good year at 9-2 on the season and tied for third place in the Kensington Lakes Athletic Association. They will play Anchor Bay, a school of similar size to Brighton, and a member of the Macomb Area Conference, which includes such schools as Grosse Ponte North and South, Utica and Romeo. Bulldogs coach Charlie Christner says Brighton needs such non-conference games to fill out their schedule.



Christner tells WHMI that although this will be the third time that Brighton has played at Comerica Park in his 11 years as coach, “This will be an experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.”



The Brighton contingent includes such Bulldogs stalwarts as returning all-stater Evan Larson and Easton Storey, who has committed to Purdue University. Christner says his players are “looking forward to the opportunity to play on a Major League field in a stadium like Comerica Park.”



Christner says that it would be helpful if those who desire to attend the game bought their tickets through Brighton Baseball. If the person waits until the day of the game and buys tickets at the ballpark, the proceeds go to the Tigers. However, if tickets are purchased through Brighton Baseball, the proceeds go to help offset the cost of playing at Comerica.



Tickets may be purchased in advance for $10 each, and interested persons are asked to e-mail Christner at ChristC@brightonk12.com.



