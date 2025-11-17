Brighton Alumni Elected To National Soccer Hall Of Fame

November 17, 2025

A Brighton Alum has been recognized by the governing body of soccer in the US.



Kari Seitz was inducted into Brighton Area Schools Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame last year and will now be honored in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame.



Below is Seitz’s bio that’s on her plaque on the walls of Brighton High School:





2024 Honoree



Kari Seitz - Class of 1988



-For Distinguished Achievements in Leadership, Sports and Promotion of Gender Equality

5X World Cup Referee (World Record) and 3X Olympic Referee.



-First woman to officiate in all top US Pro soccer leagues (including MLS) w/200+ pro games.



-FIFA Head of Refereeing (transforming opportunities for women referees worldwide) 2016-2024.



-US Soccer Vice President, Refereeing (First Ever).





Seitz will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on May 1st, 2026 in Frisco, Texas.



