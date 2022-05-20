Students Experience Real Life Driving Simulator

May 20, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





Some teenage drivers at Brighton High school received a high-tech lesson about the deadly dangers of impaired and distracted driving.



A graphic simulator called Arrive Alive Tours shows a movie picture,

projected on a screen that visually displays what happens when a driver is drunk or distracted. One student said it was like a car-based video game that shows the dangers of driving drunk, without getting hurt.



The idea is to educate young drivers and those about to get their license about drunk driving and driving while looking at your cell phone.