Brighton, Hartland Fire Depts. to Discuss Possible Merger

January 17, 2020

Although the possibility of a merger between the Brighton Area Fire Authority and the Hartland-Deerfield Fire Authority may seem remote at this time, fire departments are always seeking ways - whether through mergers or other means - to improve efficiency and service.



Along that line, a meeting was scheduled today between the two fire authorities to at least look into the possibilities for such a move. Brighton Mayor Shawn Pipoly, who is a member of the fire authority board, tells WHMI that the meeting is merely an exploratory session to see whether combining the two fire depts. is feasible.



The Brighton Area Fire Dept. – which initially just consisted of the city of Brighton - has been steadily expanding its reach, first absorbing the Brighton Twp. Fire Dept., and later adding Genoa Twp. to its coverage area. (TT)