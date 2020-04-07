Century-Old Hardware Store for Sale

April 7, 2020

by Tom Tolen/news@whmi.com



John Kudla says it’s time for someone else to pick up the baton at the iconic Rolison PRO Hardware, an over century-old fixture in downtown Brighton.



Rolison is known far and wide for its large, historic sign on the front of the building that is a Brighton landmark. Rolison opened its doors back in 1914, right at the outbreak of World War I. The sign was put up in 1925 and restored about a dozen years ago. According to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services of Brighton, the asking price for the building and land is $1.4 million.



Kudla actually has had the store up for sale for about a year, and says in the intervening time it’s become increasingly difficult for him to make a go of it. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, his business is down about 75%, and he’s averaging only about 11-16 customers a day coming into his store. Another factor in his decision to sell is that Kudla has been through some personal challenges of late, losing both of his parents, a brother, and going through a divorce. And, being 59, he says it’s time.



Rolison PRO Hardware has been known as the store that will sell any kind of hardware, no matter how small or inexpensive, and is also noteworthy for being the only place in town where they have exactly the type of hardware item the customer wants, no matter how obscure. And, despite having thousands of items in stock, Kudla knows precisely where to find it. If a customer comes in and needs just one item, even a single screw, he’ll supply the right one. No need to buy a whole pack of screws, packed in plastic, that the customer won’t use, as the big box stores do.



Margaret Newton described what Rolison’s offers on the store’s Facebook page as the “Best customer service in Brighton.” And Robert M. Henry says the store is “filled with useful resources you can’t find elsewhere.”



Needless to say, there’s not a big profit margin in selling the small stuff, although it’s been enough to keep Kudla employed for the last 46 years. He started when he was a youngster, working for his dad, George Kudla, who bought the store in 1974 from Clyde Rolison, the grandson of the founder. When his dad retired, John took over the business. With the downturn in business caused by the Stay at Home directive, Kudla is now the only employee of the store, making for a lonely existence. He typically puts in a 65-hour work week, at 10-11 hours per day, six days a week. And he says if business picks up, and the store hasn’t been sold yet, he’ll reopen on Sundays.



The building that stands now was not the first home of Rolison’s. The 2-story, brick building in the first block of West Main was built in 1923, replacing the original structure. An addition in 1985 doubled the size, although the second floor is used strictly for storage. Kudla says he’s gotten no formal overtures from potential buyers regarding the property and building, but will entertain any and all serious offers. Rolison PRO Hardware is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.