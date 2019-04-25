Brighton Township Man Hospitalized After Bicycle Collides With Car

April 25, 2019

A Brighton Township-man is being treated for critical injuries after being hit with a car while riding his bike.



Green Oak Township Police, Fire, and Livingston County EMS were dispatched to the Island Lake State Recreation Area on the report of a subject in need of assistance at 4:27pm, Wednesday. They were further assisted by Island Lake State Park Rangers and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation by police at the scene revealed that a 62-year-old Brighton Township-man was bicycling west on State Park Way near the Kent Lake Beach Entrance when his bike collided with a 2018 Cadillac XT5. The driver of the vehicle was a 30-year-old male from Royal Oak according to a police release.



Information gathered concluded that the driver of the Cadillac made a left-turn in front of the bicyclist, who he did not see. The Brighton Township-man was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by EMS with critical injuries and was admitted to the Trauma Unit, where he remains. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was released at the scene.



Crash investigation on the accident remains open. (MK)