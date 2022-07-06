Grand River Ave. in Brighton to Be Repaved

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



In a couple of weeks the city of Brighton will start a nearly two-million dollar joint project between the city and MDOT to resurface Grand River - Brighton’s main east-west thoroughfare. The work will take place from near the Cross Street intersection on the west side to the east city limits at Appian Way. The project is expected to start in the middle-to-latter part of this month.



Cost of the project is pegged at $1,728,500, with the federal funding to absorb $1.415,000 of the cost. The city will pay the remainder of the project — roughly $314,000. That amounts to 18.85% of the project cost. At its meeting this Thursday, City Council will consider a resolution to accept and sign the contract.



Before the project gets underway, the city will so some emergency underground utility work. The work will be performed during daylight hours and will require one lane of east/northbound and west/northbound to be closed. The lane closures will be intermittent and will last for about four weeks.



The city has already approved bond funds to pay for the city’s portion of the project.



According to city DPS manager Marcel Goch, it would be advisable to look for an alternate route, because if you normally take Grand River in your day-to-day driving, you can expect to experience long delays. Access to all side streets and businesses within the construction area will be available.



Goch is encouraging everyone to sign up for the city’s text or e-mail updates by going to www.brightoncity.org/alerts and selecting “general alerts”.



The project is expected to be completed by or before the end of the year.