Registration Open For Girls & Boys Summer Fire Camps

March 8, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The future men and women of Livingston County are being encouraged to learn about what it takes to be a firefighter during hands-on, three-day camps this summer.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority is again hosting its Girls on Fire Camp, which allows participants to train with female firefighters who are breaking down stereotypes in a historically male-dominated career. New this year is a Boys Fire Camp. The camps are open to those interested age 14 to 18 and aim to help those interested learn something new and explore a career. Participants train with firefighters and learn CPR, self-defense tactics, leadership and firefighting skills. Officials say the camp activities promote development in leadership, team-work, self-confidence, and hopefully inspire participants to become a Livingston County firefighter.



The Girls on Fire Camp takes place June 15th to 17th and the Boys Fire Camp runs June 22nd to 24th. The cost is $50 and those interested need to register by May 1st. Details can be found through the link.