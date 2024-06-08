BHS Girls' Lacrosse Team Wins 3rd Straight State Title

June 8, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton High School girls’ lacrosse team has won its third straight Division I state title with a solid, 7-4 thrashing of Rockford. The game was played Friday at the University of Michigan’s Lacrosse Stadium in Ann Arbor.



Senior Gabi Buckenberger was a goaltender par excellence for Brighton as she recorded 8 saves while holding Rockford to its lowest goal total ever in the state playoffs. “The whole coaching staff,” Buckenberger said, "They’ve always kept me up; I couldn’t have done it without them. They made me the best goalie I can be.” Buckenberger will be going to Kent State University in Ohio next fall.



Fellow senior and team captain Cecelia Mainhardt, who will be attending Grand Valley State University in the fall, was a whirlwind on offense as she racked up 3 goals and 1 assist. “It feels a little more special now that I’m a senior, and I’m just so proud of our team,” Mainhardt said.



Brighton, which outshot Rockford 16-4, finishes the season with a 19-5 record and avenges a 10-5 loss to Rockford earlier in the year. Thanks to a staunch Bulldog defense, Rockford ws forced to make 14 turnovers in the game and was 0-2 on power plays.



Head Coach Ashton Peters, who has held the position for the last six yers, credited teamwork, and the players' closeness as a team, for the Bulldogs’ victory.