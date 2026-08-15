Brighton Garden Club Receives Statewide Beautification Award

August 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Garden Club has received a statewide beautification award.



State Representative Ann Bollin this week congratulated the Brighton Garden Club for receiving the Community Landscape Beautification Award from the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association - recognizing the club’s longstanding commitment to civic beauty, environmental stewardship, and community service.



The award specifically recognizes the club’s “Celebrating America's Birthday” project at the Brighton Post Office. The award-winning patriotic display was created in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

Bollin, a Brighton Township Republican, said “The Brighton Garden Club has made a tremendous impact on our community through countless hours of volunteer work and dedication. Their efforts have helped create beautiful, welcoming public spaces that residents enjoy every day. This award is a well-deserved recognition of the pride they take in making Brighton an even better place to live, work, and visit.”



Bollin and Senator Lana Theis recently presented the club with state tributes celebrating the achievement and recognizing the organization’s contributions to the Brighton community.



The Brighton Garden Club is a non-profit organization made up of local residents who encourage interest in all phases of gardening while promoting sound horticultural practices, civic beautification, and conservation of natural resources. Through volunteer efforts, the club has established and continues to maintain six public gardens throughout the community, including those at the Brighton District Library, Brighton Post Office, Veterans Memorial Garden, Brighton Community Center, Sculpture Garden, and Brighton City Hall.



Bollin added “The care and attention these volunteers invest in our community reflect the very best of Brighton. I am proud to see their work recognized.”



Main Photo: State Rep. Ann Bollin and State Sen. Lana Theis present special tributes to the Brighton Garden Club for receiving the Community Landscape Beautification Award from the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association.



Brighton Garden Club Photos: Lynn O’Shaughnessy