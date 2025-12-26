Brighton Ford Donates New Van to LACASA Center

December 26, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Brighton Ford is donating a brand new all-electric E-Transit Van to the LACASA Center on Monday.



The van will help serve the nonprofit’s programs by getting clients to where they need to go, as well as transporting resources and staff across the community. Throughout Livingston County, LACASA works to help survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual violence.



The new van will be presented to the nonprofit at 10 a.m. on Dec. 29, at the dealership on West Grand River near I-96.



