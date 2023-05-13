Brighton Businesses Support Special Mother's Day Giveaway

May 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Mother's Day campaign is underway that offers a chance to win an ultimate pampering experience for a deserving mom.



The campaign aims to support the community and those affected by the streetscape project in downtown Brighton. Foguth Financial developed the campaign, in part to help promote local businesses that have been heavily impacted by the construction taking place.



Founder/President Michael Foguth said they’re thrilled to announce their Mother's Day sweepstakes, featuring the ultimate pamper package. It includes a spa day for two, facial, shopping spree, and multiple dining experiences. He said they’re immensely grateful to the local Brighton businesses that donated prizes and made the giveaway possible.



Foguth said that it's truly heartwarming to witness the unity and collaboration among businesses during the downtown construction in Brighton and they’re inspired by their collective effort and resilience. He encourages the community to rally behind the businesses and show support – adding “Together, we can make a positive impact and ensure the success of our downtown area, at the same time celebrating one lucky Mom! I know all moms out there deserve a full week or maybe even a whole month of pampering, we want to reward one lucky winner with an ultimate pampering day from some of the best business in the downtown area".



Moms can visit www.Michigansbestmom.com to enter. The giveaway is open through midnight on Sunday - Mother’s Day. The winner will be announced Monday. Facebook photo.