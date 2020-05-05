City Of Brighton Flushing Fire Hydrants

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





City of Brighton residents are being asked to plan their water use accordingly as they flush hydrants over the next two weeks.



The City of Brighton’s utility department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city’s water utility service area between the hours of 7:30am and 4:30pm from this Wednesday through Wednesday May 20th. According to a release from the city, the procedure may cause some disturbances and discoloration in the water system following the flushing of nearby hydrants that could go into the next day. There may also be a temporary drop in pressure. Residents are being cautioned against washing whites and light colored clothing during the flushing period.



If you experience discoloration and rust in the water, run cold faucets only for 10 minutes to clear discolored water from your system. If the water is still discolored, turn off the faucet and try again in one hour.



Residents that have questions or are still experiencing discolored water should contact the City by email at info@brightoncity.org, or by phone at 810-844-5053.