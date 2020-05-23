COVID Patients Moved Temporarily at Caretel Inns in Brighton

May 23, 2020

by Tom Tolen / News@whmi.com



The Brighton Area Fire Dept. responded Friday night to the Caretel Inns Assisted Living & Senior Care in Brighton when the facility experienced a problem with the furnace. That, in turn, caused the sprinkler system to go off in part of the COVID-19 wing.



Fire Dept. and EMS personnel responded to the facility, located at 1014 E. Grand River, shorty after 9 p.m. The staff evacuated patients in the affected area and moved them to another part of the COVID wing. Fire Chief Michael O’Brian told WHMI that there was no contact at any point between those patients and the non-COVID part of the facility. Likewise there was never any fire, no one was injured, and no damage to the building occurred. Fire crews were on the scene about an hour and a half.