BAFA Hosts Regional Training For Confined Space Rescues

May 2, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Fire Authority hosted a lead regional training certification class on confined space rescues all last week.



The 40-hour program through the Michigan Urban Search And Rescue Training Foundation or MUSAR TF meets requirements for members of an organization providing confined space rescue at an awareness, operations and technician level.



The program is said to meet and exceed the knowledge, skills and abilities requirements of the National Fire Protection Association Level 1 Technical Rescuer (Confined Space Rescue) section and trains the rescuer to safely and efficiently perform rescues that require more advanced techniques.



The Foundation has been providing technical rescue training since 1991. Their instructors come from the fire service and bring real-life rescue experience.



The class has open enrollment available to firefighters in Michigan and other states.



A press release states that workers enter confined spaces daily throughout Michigan and the course is vital to help fire departments safely rescue people in a confined space if a problem should arise.



Currently there are 23 students in the program representing six departments from around Michigan; Warren Fire Department, North Oakland County Fire Authority, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Ann Arbor Township Fire Department and Brighton Area Fire Authority.



MUSAR Lead Instructor and Battalion Chief Chris Smith stated “The Brighton Area Fire Authority’s support in hosting this program, is not only helping firefighters from around the state respond safely and professionally to Confined Space Rescues, but is also increasing the abilities of the Livingston County Technical Rescue Team as they work to certify two new members to their team”.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority says it will continue to build the relationship with MUSAR TF as a location for future classes and training opportunities.



A press release is attached.