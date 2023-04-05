Grand Opening For New Brighton Fire Station 33

April 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A well-attended grand opening and ribbon cutting event was held yesterday evening for the Brighton Area Fire Authority’s newly constructed Station 33.



After a lot of planning and some delays, the new station on Weber Street was completed in January. It’s in an area off Grand River and Old US-23, somewhat behind the bowling alley.



Instead of the traditional “ribbon cutting”, a fire hose was used to mark the occasion. Members of the department, their family and friends, the Authority Board, various local leaders, legislators and township officials were among those in attendance.



With continued growth and ever-increasing calls for service of all types, the station was designed to serve the community for decades to come. It also provides more adequate space and facilities for staff.



It features training facilities, forward-facing apparatus bays, storage for personal protective equipment, and separate bathrooms and locker-room facilities for men and women. The new building also has “clean” and “dirty” sides to help keep equipment and turnout gear separate - which also helps lessen exposure to possible cancer-causing carcinogens etc.



The new station is a huge change from the old and very small station that many people likely never noticed due to its somewhat hidden location. Despite how small, it’s one of the Authority’s busiest stations due to its location. The old station sits right next to the new one, which is being utilized by Brighton Township’s DPW staff.



Deputy Chief Mike Evans told WHMI there was a lot of work involved and 30 months of planning and building. He noted they are still working on some minor punch list items with the contractor but everything went very smoothly and the new station is designed to serve the community for the next three to four decades.



Evans expressed their sincerest appreciation to the community, the trust they’ve given to the Fire Authority, and the millage that passed to fund it. He encouraged people to stop by and visit the new station and said more plans are in the works for the future. Evans added everything they do will be designed improve efficiency and the service they provide to the community.



Evan commended Chief Mike O’Brian during the event for the mentorship and vision he’s provided for the organization for years to come as well as strategic planning for the future.



The one thing that was brought over from the old station was a hand-crafted kitchen table that members of the department made in October of 2016 out of an old bowling lane that reads “33 Engine Rescue – The Pride of the South Side”.