Brighton Firefighters Rescue Sheep On Thin Ice

January 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Firefighters rescued a sheep on thin ice on a lake in Genoa Township.



Crews with the Brighton Area Fire Authority made the rescue on Lake Chemung on Monday. The incident was shared on the Department’s Facebook page. The post warned of the dangers of thin ice and reminded the public that ice is “unpredictable”.



Crews made a quick rescue of the animal, which was said to be quickly reunited with its owners before crews went back in service.



Further details about the incident weren’t provided.



Facebook photos.