Brighton Fire Authority To Host Annual 9/11 Commemoration

August 22, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ceremony in Brighton will remember the tragic and heroic events of September 11th, 2001.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority will host its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sunday, September 11th at 9am. Community members are invited to join the department in commemorating the heroes and victims surrounding the tragic events of that day.



A press release states “the tragic events of 9/11 have forever changed all of us and their significance continues to have a deep impact on who we are as Americans. We are honored and humbled to tell the story of 9/11 and its continuing impact, shining a light on the heroism we saw and honoring those who perished”.



The ceremony will be held at the fire department headquarters at 615 West Grand River in downtown Brighton, where a memorial is located with a piece of steel from the World Trade Center.