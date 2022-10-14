Brighton Area Fire Authority's Open House Saturday

October 14, 2022

The Brighton Area Fire Authority is hosting its annual open house this weekend, which coincides with National Fire Prevention Week.



The National Fire Protection Association is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year’s campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”.



The campaign aims to educate about simple but important actions people can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. The Association notes that today’s homes burn faster than ever and people may have as little as two minutes - or even less time - to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.



Saturday’s open house aims to educate the community and will feature fire truck tours, vehicle extrication, live fire smoke alarm and in-home sprinkler demonstrations, a chance to try on fire gear, and more.



The open house will run from 10am to 2pm at the main fire station at 615 W. Grand River.