Brighton Area Fire Authority Deputy Chief Retiring

June 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The deputy chief of the Brighton Area Fire Authority is retiring after more than a decade of serving the community.



Deputy Chief Mike Evans started with the local department in May of 2012. He came from the City of Novi’s Fire Department where he spent 22 years. Prior to that, he was with the Walled Lake Fire Department and started there in 1981.



After more than 40 years in the fire service, Evans tells WHMI “it’s time”. He said he’ll miss the people the most and the camaraderie of the fire service but not the middle of night radio calls or the abuse the job puts on the body.



Evans had the opportunity to work at two new fire station builds – the Dorr Road ad Weber Street stations in Brighton – which he said isn’t something a lot of people in the fire service get to do and it was pretty cool being involved.



Evans said it’s difficult to summarize a 40-plus year career in the fire service, noting he’s seen a lot of bad but also a lot of good including the development the young firefighters. Over his career, he’s also enjoyed being involved in a lot of construction projects in Novi and Brighton.



Evans stressed that the men and women of Brighton Area Fire are fantastic, and Chief Mike O’Brian and the administrative staff have been phenomenal over the years and they will all truly be missed. He added that BAFA has always been a phenomenal organization and his replacement has been named, who will be a great addition to the organization. The individual will be coming from outside of the community and starting in mid-to-late July.



Meanwhile Evans will be staying in the community and will continue to be involved in emergency services - notably with MABAS, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System; Michigan Task Force 1; and the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society.



On a more personal note; Evans said he’s looking forward to being able to spend more time with his wife and grandkids, and hoping to improve his golf game and catch a few fish in retirement.



A retirement party is set tonight to wish Evans well and celebrate his time with the department. It’s open to the community and will take place at Brewery Becker on Main Street from 6 to 10pm. Tickets are available by contacting Fire Station headquarters at 810-229-6640.



An event flyer with more information is attached.