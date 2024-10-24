BAFA To Host Memorial Service For Don Hall

October 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming service will honor the memory of a longtime member of the Brighton Area Fire Authority and the larger community.



Don Hall passed away at the age of 70 at his home in Brighton on October 19th.



Hall was a retired Captain with the Brighton Area Fire Authority, where he served his community for 50 years. He also worked as a Paramedic with Livingston County EMS and served as the Fire Chief at the GM Proving Grounds in Milford. Hall’s impact on emergency services reaches across the State of Michigan and officials say “he will be truly missed”.



A service will be held next Friday, November 1st from 10am to 2pm at the Brighton Area Fire Authority Station 31 located at 615 W. Grand River.