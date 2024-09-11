Brighton Area Fire Authority To Host Annual 9-11 Ceremony

September 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual ceremony in honor and remembrance of the fallen heroes of 9-11 is again being hosted by the Brighton Area Fire Authority.



The ceremony remembers the events of September 11th, 2001 and is set for 7pm tonight at Station 31 off Grand River, at the Department’s 9-11 Memorial.



Community members are encouraged to attend and remember those lost on that day. The event also honors first responders - police, fire and emergency personnel, as well as the service men and women who continue to serve, fight, and sacrifice for freedom and safety.



The ceremony is open to all and there is parking available around the fire station.



Photos: Brighton Area Fire Authority.