Brighton Area Fire Authority Annual Open House

October 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Both kids and adults can meet some of their local heroes and learn about fire safety this weekend.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority is hosting its annual open house this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the main station at 615 West Grand River. It coincides with Fire Prevention Week.



The event includes vehicle extrication demonstrations with the Jaws of Life; smoke, cooking, and home escape fire safety; technical rescue and hazardous material demonstrations; and smoke alarm and home safety plan information.



Other highlights include trying on firefighter gear, art projects for kids, a bounce house, an activity passport, hot dogs, and cotton candy.



This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign theme is “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home”. It works to educate everyone about using the batteries safely. The campaign stresses the importance of buying, charging, and recycling safely when it comes to lithium-ion batteries.



