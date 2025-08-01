"Find Waldo" Scavenger Hunt Ends Saturday In Downtown Brighton

August 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fun scavenger hunt to “Find Waldo” at businesses around downtown Brighton is coming to a close this Saturday with a big celebration party.



“Find Waldo Local” has become a beloved summertime event in communities nationwide. This year, Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association are again teaming up with 325 independent bookstores nationwide, including 2 Dandelions Bookshop, for some hide-and-seek fun designed to encourage residents to patronize their local businesses.



Participants picked up a stamp card and clue sheet at the bookstore and then had to visit at least 25 businesses to find Waldo, and collect stamps to be entered into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and other prizes, including donations from participating businesses.



The iconic children’s book character Waldo was hidden in 30 local businesses around downtown Brighton for the past couple of weeks offering free family fun and an opportunity to explore downtown Brighton.



All participants are welcome to attend the celebration party at 2 Dandelions on Saturday.



More information is in the provided links.