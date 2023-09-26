Brighton Family Rescued from Home for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

September 26, 2023

A Brighton Township family was sent to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters Monday evening from carbon monoxide poisoning.



According to a post regarding the incident on the Brighton Area Fire Authority's Facebook page, emergency crews were dispatched at 7:39 p.m. Monday evening on reports of all five family members in the home experiencing headaches and symptoms matching potential carbon monoxide poisoning.



The family's home is located in a neighborhood near Hyne Road and Old US-23 in Brighton Township.



Staff monitored the air upon arrival and were immediately met with readings of 300PPM for CO, which is deadly. Emergency responders donned their gear and air packs and began searching the home.



BAFA said that 3 teenagers and 2 parents were carried out of the home to fresh air in under 10 minutes. All of the family members were found either semi or fully unconscious.



EMS staff and additional BAFA staff put the patients on high-flow oxygen and they were transported to the hospital for further treatment.



CO Poisoning is known as the silent killer and BAFA said if their crews had arrived a few minutes later, they would have arrived to a much different incident.



BAFA implores everyone to install at least one CO monitor if you haven't already, or multiple detectors, if possible.



The Department thanked staff members, Captain Rob Furlong, FPS Mattern, and Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch for recognizing the warning signs and quick response.



