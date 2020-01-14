Brighton Twp. Employees Raise Over $500 For Local Nonprofit

January 14, 2020

Brighton Township employees who wanted to wear jeans to work were able to raise over $500 for a local nonprofit organization doing just that.



Earlier this month, township employees completed their yearly fundraiser and raised a total of $530 for Blue Star Service Dogs. Blue Star Service Dogs rescues and trains shelter dogs, and pairs them with veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or Traumatic Brain Injury. Township Clerk Joe Riker, along with Treasurer Rose Drouillard and other staff members, gave the money to Blue Star Service Dogs Executive Director Christine Myran and her sidekick dog - a pug named Sarge.



Riker says the fundraiser was a great way for employees to rally around a good cause, adding that the best part was when Sarge came in to visit the employees. Myran says Blue Star Service Dogs is grateful for the donation and the township employees who answered a call to action to make a difference for veterans and shelter dogs in the community.



The township has previously donated smaller portions of money each quarter for different non-profits around the county. In 2019, employees decided to save for the whole year and give to one deserving organization. Employees all pick organizations they feel are deserving and then the list of potential organizations is then voted on by the employees. The money is raised using a donation jar, which is put out every Friday and employees give $2 to wear jeans to work if they choose.



Employees will soon vote on this year’s beneficiary and have already begun raising funds.