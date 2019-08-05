Brighton Employee Escapes Injury After Being Hit By Car

August 5, 2019

An accident involving a car and an ATV left a Brighton city employee shaken up but otherwise not injured.



Department of Public Works Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI the part-time employee was riding a four-wheel ATV they use for garbage runs and other tasks when he was hit at the intersection of Grand River and North Street by a vehicle that had apparently run a red light.



Although the employee said he wasn’t injured, an ambulance responded and checked him out. He’s expected back at work tomorrow morning. An undetermined amount of damage was sustained by the ATV, while the driver of the vehicle was cited for being at fault. (JK)