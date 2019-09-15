Brighton Election Workers Granted Pay Increases

Election inspectors working for the city of Brighton will be getting a pay increase beginning with the November election. According to City Clerk Tara Brown, for the May election this year, election inspectors were paid an average of $185 and election co-chairs were compensated an average of $210.



At a recent meeting, the City Council approved an increase of $35 for election inspectors, bringing their pay up to $220. For election co-chairs, council approved a $40 increase, bringing their compensation to $250 at a flat rate until 10 p.m. on election night, after which they will be paid an hourly rate of $14-16. Pay for training classes will be a flat rate of $25. The pay increases were based on recommendations by the Brighton Election Commission. (TT)