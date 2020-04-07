Brighton Education Association, Community, Raising Funds For Medical Grade Masks

April 7, 2020

Members of the Brighton Educational Association and the community are coming together to raise funds for masks desperately needed by the medical workers on the front line of the pandemic.



Brighton teacher Karen Storey recently took to Facebook looking for help in how to best obtain needed medical supplies with $1,500 from the BEA, which represents the district's teachers. She was pointed to a wholesaler who can produce, for them, the needed FDA-approved N95 medical grade masks and shields at a low cost.



Storey then reached out to local businesses, and found that Brighton Ford and Little Caesars of Livingston County would match the BEA’s funds. The Brighton High School Executive Board then donated $1,000, and a local family that wanted to remain anonymous pitched in an additional $300. In one hour, she says she was able to secure that $5,800 for supplies.



Now, Storey is reaching out to even more businesses and residents, having set up a GoFundMe. Her goal is to raise $10,000 that is pledged to be spent on ordering the medical-grade masks and shields exclusively.