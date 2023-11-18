Water Main Repairs Monday In City Of Brighton

November 18, 2023

A street closure is planned Monday in the City of Brighton for water main repairs.



North East Street, between St. Paul and Beaver Street, will be closed on Monday from 7am to 4pm to allow the City’s Water Division crews to repair a water main.



The City advises that residents within the closure will have access to and from their homes during the entire time the work is being done. Thru-traffic will not be allowed and motorists should follow the posted detour route.



Questions or concerns should be directed to dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001.