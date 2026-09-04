Brighton DPW to Pickup Storm Debris, Beginning Next Week

September 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton DPW will be conducting a special, city-wide curbside pickup of large branches and brush to assist residents with storm cleanup.



According to the city's social media, DPW crews will collect storm debris directly from the curb beginning next week through Friday, September 18.



To ensure an efficient collection process, please follow these guidelines for larger storm debris:



Place all branches and brush at the curb with the butt ends facing out toward the street.



Branches must be no longer than 8 feet long, and no more than 8 inches in diameter.



Standard bi-weekly yard waste collection through Waste Management is also available. Waste Management will pick up smaller branches during your normal service day if they meet these regular guidelines:



• Branches must be no more than 4 inches in diameter.



• Branches must be no longer than 4 feet in length.



• All material must be securely bundled.



Anyone with questions can contact the City of Brighton DPW at dps@brightoncitymi.gov or (810) 225-8001.



Photo courtesy of Becky Dowling.