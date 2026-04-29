Brighton District Library’s Spring Book Sale is Back in Action
April 29, 2026
Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com
The Brighton District Library’s spring book sale returns this week.
Hours are 10am-7pm both Wednesday and Thursday. Then on Friday and Saturday, the book sale will be open from 10am-5pm.
There’s also a chance to fill up a bag with books for only $5 on Saturday, known as Bag Day. The final day, Free Day, will last from 1-3pm.
More information on the Brighton District Library’s spring book sale is posted below.