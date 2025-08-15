Brighton District Library's Genealogy After-Hours Event Returns

August 15, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A popular after-hours event at the Brighton District Library is back.



Genealogy After-Hours runs from 5:30 until 10 p.m. on Aug. 22.



There will be a presentation by genealogy speaker Adam Oster, and organizers said there will be plenty of time for both novice and advanced genealogists to dig into their own family histories with the help of Genealogy and Local History Librarian Jordan Sprunger.



Oster’s session will focus on researching land ownership through the Library of Michigan. Land ownership is often underutilized, but can be an invaluable tool to uncover information about a family's history. “You will learn about the boundary system where property was divided and organized throughout Michigan’s history,” an announcement about the event said. “See examples of print and digital resources (e.g. plats, directories, Sanborn maps) that help you uncover the footsteps of your ancestors.”



A light dinner and beverages will also be available during the program.



Oster is the Community Engagement Librarian for the Library of Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Grand Valley State University with a minor in Political Science and Secondary Education Certification. He also holds a Master of Library Science degree from Indiana University. His interests include genealogy and local history research.



The library will be closed to the public during the event.



Scheduled activities aren’t mandatory and participants can leave at any time. There will be genealogy help through the entire event.



Computers, scanners and CD burners will be available throughout the evening. Attendees will be able to print for free.



Registration is ongoing and can be done through the link below or by calling 810-229-6571.



(photo credit: Brighton District Library)