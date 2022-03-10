Brighton District Library Hosting Virtual Yoga Classes

March 10, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local library is offering virtual yoga sessions on Sunday evenings that aim to help get community members ready to start their week off on the right foot.



The Brighton District Library is hosting four virtual Sunday evening yoga sessions this month and next that will focus on balance, stability, and mobility.



500-hour registered yoga teacher Coco Keehl will provide an hour of instruction that organizers say will leave attendees energized and ready for Monday.



The virtual sessions will be offered on March 20th and 27th and then April 3rd and 10th from 5 to 6pm. The class is geared toward all levels from beginner to advanced.



The free series will also be recorded and be available on the Library’s YouTube channel.



An event poster is attached and a link to register is provided.