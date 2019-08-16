Renovations Continuing At Brighton District Library

August 16, 2019

Visitors to the Brighton District Library can check out ongoing renovations as they check out books this summer.



While the library was built in 1996, officials say the Brighton community that it serves has grown exponentially since. The building suffers from space limitations, an aging HVAC system, and an outdated décor and configuration. As a result, a significant project is underway, in which roughly 90% of the facility is undergoing renovations.



The goal of the 5-month project is to create a patron-centered facility that is aesthetically pleasing, comfortable, and functional. Some areas will be blocked off during construction, but Library Director Cindy Mack says visitors should still have access to most of the materials. Some of the work inside will be minor, like meeting rooms getting a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting. The youth room, however, will be reconfigured, and has seen new walls go up as it is being expanded into the adult area. The teen area will be moved to the computer space, and a one-point-of-service desk is being added to better serve customer needs.



The project is being funded through money saved by the library board from the 2015 operating millage increase, approved by voters. Work is expected to be completed by early November. (Photo- Brighton District Library Facebook)(JB/MK)