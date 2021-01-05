Brighton District Library Moves To Next Re-Entry Phase

January 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library has moved into the next phase of its re-opening plan amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.



In compliance with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommendations, facemasks will be required by all patrons and staff who enter the Library and will be provided to anyone in need of a mask. The number of people in the building at any given time will be limited to 30% of the building’s capacity and officials ask patrons to come to the Library with the least number of people possible. Guests will be asked to visit the Library quickly and efficiently or GRAB & GO in 30 minutes or less to find and check out materials or to get assistance. There will be no public access to certain areas of the building, including the Reading Room and Study Rooms. There will also not be access to the computers and only limited access to the copy machine. The Library will be encouraging social distancing measures and has also increased cleaning protocols. Officials say they’ll continue to offer curbside pickup of library materials, increased access to digital services, and virtual programming throughout the coming months and patrons are encouraged to continue to use those services.



A more detailed snap-shot of what will be offered and when, based on the information they receive daily from the State of Michigan, can be found online through the provided link.