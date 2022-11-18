Outdoor Renovations Complete At Brighton District Library

November 18, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Outdoor renovations have been completed at the Brighton District Library which includes a new drive-thru book return and significant improvements to the front of the building.



In September, the library broke soil to begin a major exterior project. Renovations were completed in late October.



The project included improved landscaping and maintenance to the Library’s front entrance and a “learning journey” walkway around the perimeter. A drive-thru book return was also added near the circular drive that allows patrons easy access to return library materials.



In the spring of 2023, the Library hopes to begin the second phase of the outdoor improvement project with the installation of a patio and pavilion adjacent to the teen area in the rear of the building, as well as make improvements to Millie’s Garden – an outdoor garden next to the youth entrance.



Library Director Cindy Mack told WHMI they have a very aesthetically pleasing exterior of the building and are looking to install a pavilion and patio off the library’s teen area to encourage outdoor programming activities and events. She says they’ve been working to make improvements to the building for long-term viability and patrons can now easily drop off materials.



Mack noted the building sits on protected land as the Parker Preserve is directly behind the library. She says the land was gifted to the library but maintained by the Livingston Land Conservancy.



Mack said they’re trying to find ways to encourage outdoor usage of the building because they have these great protected lands and outdoor spaces are becoming much more popular. She says they want to encourage exterior use of the building - just as they would the interior for meeting space, congregating, studying or enjoying the outdoors.



As for the “learning journey” walkway, Mack said they’re looking at possibly adding some musical instruments, reading nooks, or other interactive family items.



Mack said they hope that the re-designed layout and enhancement of the sites will encourage increased public usage. Additionally, she says they hope the improvements will ensure the long-term viability of the facility and provide the community with a vibrant library that is “patron-centric, appealing and welcoming”.



More information about the work and the Library's annual appeal is available in the provided link.