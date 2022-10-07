Brighton District Library To Host Local Author Showcase

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents have an opportunity to meet various local authors at an upcoming event.



The Brighton District Library will host a Local Author Showcase on Sunday, October 16th from 2 to 4pm. The event will feature eleven authors from around Michigan who will briefly discuss their work. Following the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to visit author tables to meet and talk with authors and purchase books.



Featured books include adult fiction and non-fiction, teen fiction, and children’s fiction.



The Local Author Showcase is an event sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library in support of local authors, their efforts, literacy, and lifelong learning. Officials say the library is fortunate to be approached each year by authors who would like to share their work with the community through presentations and signing events.



A brochure with each author's book and a brief description is attached.