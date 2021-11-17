Brighton District Library To Host Jingle Jubilee

November 17, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local library is inviting the community to ring in the holiday season at a special event next month.



The Brighton District Library invites families and friends to ring in the holiday season at the library’s annual Jingle Jubilee on Saturday, December 4th from 10am to noon. The outdoor event is said to be appropriate for all ages.



Festivities will begin with a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, who will hear children’s wishes for Christmas. Attendees can enjoy outdoor activities in Millie's Garden and free crafts while supplies last. Pictures can also be taken by the library’s festive holiday-themed Reading House with Santa and his reindeer.



The event is made possible by the Friends of the Brighton District Library. Admission is free and the Jingle Jubilee is a drop-in event.