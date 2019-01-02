Brighton Library To Undergo Interior Renovations

January 2, 2019

The Brighton District Library is getting a makeover.



Interior renovations are currently being planned for the spring and will give the library much needed updates. In a recent newsletter, Library Director Cindy Mack says the building’s interior will undergo changes over the next two years that will add more study rooms, create dynamic youth and teen areas and give the library a more user-friendly layout throughout the building. She added that she’s very thankful for the community’s support and donations from this year’s annual appeal.



The library is developing a strategic plan to guide the organization for the next three years. A survey will be available online in the coming weeks on the library’s website. Mack says the public’s participation will go a long way in shaping the types of programs the organization can offer in 2019 and beyond. (AV)