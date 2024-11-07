Brighton District Library Debuts New "Inspo-Lab"

November 7, 2024

The Brighton District Library has announced the opening of its new makerspace, the “Inspo-lab”.



The Inspo-lab is a renovated space that is designed for patrons to utilize items that they might not have at home.



In November 2023, patrons were asked to support a Library Makerspace as part of an Annual Appeal fundraiser. Funds from that appeal, along with Library savings, allowed the library to create a space where “patrons of all ages can connect, grow, and discover…together”.



Some examples of things in the Inspo-lab include a Button Maker, Laminator, Cricut Venture, Sewing Machine, Digital Photo Scanner, VHS to Digital Converter, Adobe Creative Suite, a 3D Printer; numerous DIY Kits including a Calligraphy Kit, Guitar Pick Kit, Cross-Stitch Kit, and more.



The newly designed space is available to use as individual drop-ins and by appointment.



Beginning in December, the Library will offer twice-monthly “Get to Know Our Inspo-lab” programs. Patrons can register to attend a 30-minute session where a librarian will go over the ins and outs of the Inspo-lab and all that it has to offer.



Sessions are offered the first Thursday of each month from 2-2:30pm and the third Tuesday of the month from 11-11:30am. Registration begins two weeks prior to each program. People must be 18 years of age or older, or with a guardian or caregiver, to use the Library’s Inspo-lab and will need to sign an electronic waiver.



More information is available in the provided link.