Brighton District Library Hosts U.S. Census & Genealogy Event

October 26, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The Brighton District Library is presenting a special census and genealogy event for those interested in learning more about their family's past.



Most genealogists are familiar with the ordinary US Federal Census, but at various times, the Census Bureau has also collected information about agriculture, veterans, mortality, manufacturing, slaves, and other data.



These records, known as “Special Census Schedules,” may contain details that enhance your knowledge of your ancestors.



The Brighton District Library is presenting “Deciphering Census Schedules" on Monday October 30th from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Mark Mullinax, Genealogy and Local History Librarian will show how to access these schedules, and how to use them to your benefit.



To register for the free event, visit the Brighton District Library's website at the provided link or call 810-229-6571.