Brighton District Library Hosts Presentation on Solar Eclipses

August 10, 2023

The Brighton District Library is hosting a special presentation for space enthusiasts in preparation for the annular eclipse this October.



Whether you are an experienced skywatcher or a newcomer to astronomy, the Brighton District Library invites the general public to attend on August 21 from 7:00-8:00pm. A special presentation will be guided by NASA Solar System Ambassador, Liam Finn.



Attendees will learn about each type of eclipse (partial, annular, and total), the historical and cultural significance of solar eclipses, including their role in mythology and religious beliefs throughout history. Guests will learn how modern science has advanced our understanding of these celestial events, along with tips and advice for viewing solar eclipses safely and effectively.



Presenter Liam Finn is active in the Ford Amateur Astronomy Club public outreach programs. He is also the Vice President of the Great Lakes Association of Astronomy Clubs and the editor of the Ford Astronomy Club StarStuff newsletter. If you have ever visited the Henry Ford College Planetarium you've probably met Liam as he is one of the main presenters. Liam has conducted astronomy lessons and led space-related discussions with many K-12 students as well as with the general public. Liam works for a technology company that graciously offers staff volunteerism options in any field they are passionate about and in William's case that is space and astronomy.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116.



Guests can sign-up at the provided link or by calling 810-229-6571 for more information.